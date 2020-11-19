the new big trendy French social network among young people?

Have you ever heard of yubo? If you are over 25 years old, you probably are not. Still, this social network is likely to make a lot of noise in the coming months. Yubo raised 40 million euros to conquer Asia.

Yubo, the social network like no other

Unlike its rivals, Yubo doesn’t rely on advertising for its business model. Users can pay to unlock articles or even subscribe to the app. Yubo aims to reverse the current trend in social media. This means that you cannot follow other users or like content. Yubo doesn’t rely on influencers either. The application aims to enable its users to meet other people, play games or even make new friends. Some describe yubo as, “a way to hang out with teenagers who don’t go to high school.”

It is interesting to see that Yubo is not positioning itself as a rival to existing social networks, but as an alternative. On Yubo, for example, you will soon be able to use a YouTube integration to use the content of the platform in a dedicated virtual room. The French app is also working with Snapchat to incorporate augmented reality filters.

The French application already has more than 40 million users today. An achievement in a particularly blocked market for social networks with giants who leave very little space for the newcomers. But Yubo wants to shake up the codes and find a place next to the great TikTok, Instagram or the now famous Twitch. Designed for people under the age of 25, this application allows its users to stream, meet people or even spend money to access more features.

An alternative to the giants of the market?

The application, launched in 2015, experienced a real acceleration phenomenon at the time of the first delivery at the beginning of 2020. Generations’ enthusiasm for their need to connect with one another has only grown. increase when it was impossible to physically find oneself. The results were quick to see: Yubo saw a 400% increase in live stream time in the US and over 100,000 live streams per day. Around 8.5 million new members registered for the platform during this period.

Another highlight this year for the French application: the American elections. 150,000 live streams were organized to encourage young people to organize debates. According to the founders, this new fundraiser should make it possible to strengthen moderation, add new features and refine the security of the application. At the same time, Yubo plans to accelerate the deployment in Asia. The experience of Jerry Murdock, a joint investor in Twitter and Snapchat, should allow Yubo to step up its game.