iPhone 13: No screens for BOE, but 120 Hz panels from Samsung and LG

BOE may have the record of Apple’s record orders, the result is always “Hell!” According to The Elec, the Chinese supplier would not have met Apple’s requirements for the production of screens for the iPhone 13 next year. For the second time this year, BOE was therefore unable to convince of the quality of its production lines.

The iPhone 13 would have 120 Hz panels from LG and Samsung.

Ultimately, the iPhone 13 should have LTPO OLED panels (less power) from LG and Samsung. LPTO technology is generally used for the production of 120 Hz screens (and in Apple ProMotion as in the iPad Pro). Apple ruled out 120 Hz this year, likely so as not to hurt the iPhone 12/12 Pro’s battery life too much. Does this mean that the iPhone 13 is entitled to a significantly larger battery to compensate for the 120 Hz display? The bets are open …