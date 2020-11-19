The promising The Artful Escape (Apple Arcade) will be postponed to 2021

The Artful Escape, a psychedelic musical platformer, needs a little more development time. The title’s launch was originally slated for the end of the year, but publisher Annapurna Interactive has just confirmed that the release is now slipping in 2021. Planned for the Xbox Series X platforms, the PC, and with it Apple Arcade, The Artful Escape would have done so we need a few more weeks to polish, which means we will probably be eligible for it in the first quarter of 2021. This game from the Beethoven and Dinosaur Studio is a platformer in which a guitar hero travels in psychedelic universes. The guitar riffs even allow you to run into enemies. Very promising but we will have to wait a little before we play it.

Some news: you may have seen a very wide 2020 release window for The Artful Escape, 12 minutes,

and last stop in trailers or on store pages in the past

So it’s almost December and the end of the year

We’re now looking to 2021 as everyone is closer to getting ready! 🙂 🙂

– Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) November 18, 2020