The guide to a good environment in 2021

We are gradually coming to the end of 2020, which will have been a difficult year for everyone. As I write this column, France is hitting the second wave and several promising vaccines are emerging.

We can hope that the situation will improve in the coming months and that it will be time to give serious thought to the economic recovery. In my opinion and we are convinced of Sortlist, digitization, marketing and communication play a decisive role in the resumption of activities.

If you’re the head of an agency operating in France, don’t underestimate the role you can play in this takeover.

With Sortlist, we’re starting to create a guide that will help companies digitize faster. If you would like to join this movement and be part of the agencies we introduce to the 5,000 French companies in our database, I will provide more details in the rest of this forum.

Get back on your feet after 2020

2020 has shaken us and in one way or another all companies and industries are affected. To get out of this difficult situation, I think that the ability to surround yourself with good partners will be a key differentiator for companies that will manage to recover.

We want to have a place in this relaunch by helping companies find these partners, the ones who can help them go digital and develop the right marketing strategies.

But the task is not easy. A company’s marketing needs can vary widely and there are a multitude of different digital skills. On the other hand, the agency market is very rich and has many talented providers.

Our platform, which helps companies to find an agency that is adapted to their needs, and which helps agencies to develop their clients, responds to this problem. But we want to go further.

Our reference work for the beginning of 2021

By February 2021 we will publish a guide that will include the best creative, marketing and web development agencies in France.

Our goal is twofold.

First, we want to bring more transparency and clarity to the market to help companies navigate. Thanks to this guide, you can easily find reliable and verified partners who can help you stay competitive in a difficult context.

Second, we would like to highlight the best active agencies in France to help them develop their clientele in a difficult context for many of them. Today, existing guides are often aimed at the same agencies that are the tip of the marketing iceberg. However, the media that publish this type of guide often forget a large part of the market. Our guide will not forget these talented agencies, often smaller ones.

Specifically, this guide consists of the 200 French agencies with the best score on the sorting list that have received at least 10 verified and positive customer reviews by December 31, 2020.

We will then be responsible for creating the guide in early 2021. This guide, which complements our digital offering, will then be sent to 5,000 French companies, including almost 1,000 major clients who have already used Sortlist in the past to accomplish a project with an agency. The aim is not only to help these companies to find one or more relevant partners who can help them to resume their activities, but also to give the agencies visibility with these companies.

See you in February 2021 for the release of our guide!

A comment from Olivier Danniau, Country Manager France at Sortlist.