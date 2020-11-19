Bouygues Telecom will launch its 5G on December 1st, 2020

Bouygues Telecom announces that it will offer its 5G network in several cities from December 1, 2020. It is Pascal Grangé, the operator’s finance director, who stated this today during the group’s financial results. Bouygues Telecom is the first operator to give a specific date.

Stéphane Richard, CEO of Orange, announced the launch of 5G on November 18th. But yesterday a spokesman for the operator finally announced that it would be “in a few weeks”. On the free page we announce the availability for the month of December. There are only SFRs that remain vague on the subject at the moment. But we can imagine that it will be launched more or less at the same time as its competitors. For Bouygues Telecom, 5G will become a reality on December 1st.

“5G will first be used to relieve mobile traffic on 4G, while internet traffic is increasing by 40% per year,” said Pascal Grangé. He adds that Bouygues Telecom will have 28,000 4G and 5G antennas by 2023.

Bouygues Telecom already offers 5G packages

Bouygues Telecom already offers 5G-compatible packages. There are 50 GB and 80 GB deals for € 30.99 / month and € 36.99 / month, respectively. There are also 60, 90, and 120GB plans for $ 41.99 / month, $ 48.99 / month, and $ 69.99 / month. However, for these three offers you must take a Bouygues Telecom phone.

Note that the five packages are discounted by € 15 / month for one year. In addition, the 50 and 80 GB offers have a term of 12 months. It’s 24 months for 60, 90, and 120 GB 5G plans.