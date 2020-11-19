Apple distributes 2,500 iPads to boys and girls clubs in Atlantic City

Apple continues to invest in the education market. The Californian company has just donated 2,500 iPads to the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Clubs. This association offers many STEAM * activities and training courses for young people in order to “increase their self-esteem and reach their full potential”. The 2500 iPads will be distributed through clubs in Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, DC. Wisconsin and of course the Atlantic City Club in New Jersey.

Children working on iPads in an American school. An almost banal image in the USA

Apple says it will endorse these iPads to help children “get the most out of their new devices and incorporate Apple coding and creative programming into their programs.” In the Atlantic City unit, iPads are used in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math classes and activities. Of course, this isn’t the first time Apple has made a massive donation of devices to the education sector. In September this year, the British group Oasis Community Learning delivered 30,000 iPads free of charge to elementary, middle and high school students.

* STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art, math