The war of nerves in the Wirecard committee of inquiry: Markus Braun is silent – but offers the public prosecutor his cooperation – trade

Former boss Markus Braun was due to be questioned on Thursday as a witness in the Wirecard Bundestag’s inquiry committee, but no matter how grilled the deputies – the 51-year-old man in custody repeated the prepared phrase on all questions: “I will not do it today express earlier. He previously described his whereabouts as “JVA Augsburg”. He brought with him only two sheets of paper to room 2,600 at the Paul-Löbe-Haus, sewn together at the top left: an explanation he read slowly and intently.

Tenor: He will use the comprehensive right to refuse to testify before a committee of inquiry because he has not yet made a personal statement to the Munich public prosecutor, but has offered to cooperate.

“Embezzled funds”

He trusts the investigating authorities and hopes that the facts will be clarified – Braun is being investigated, among other things, for gang fraud in connection with alleged counterfeiting and Wirecard fraud. And also to clarify the whereabouts of the “embezzled funds”, probably several billion euros. The auditors of EY’s corporate advisory office, who also have to reckon with management, were “massively deceived”.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können. ]

The committee of inquiry does not deal with the alleged fraud on Wirecard as such, and that is why the members of the committee expected a refusal to testify – I could blame Braun myself. However, his rejection is less clear on issues that are primarily controversial in the Bundestag: contacts in politics, the conduct of supervisory authorities, the influence of lobbyists. Braun made only a general statement: “I have never made any statements or received any indications that the authorities, control bodies or politicians have not behaved correctly, in breach of duty or in any form unfair.” So translated: You will not receive anything incriminating from me.

“Overall structure similar to a mosaic”

In an eagerly awaited speech, Braun justified his general refusal to provide information by pointing out that the questions in the committee were part of an “overall picture like a mosaic” – any of his answers could therefore be relevant in criminal proceedings. However, he stated that after his interrogation by the public prosecutor’s office, he did not rule out “amendments”.

The committee asked its questions anyway, as Braun may have to give detailed reasons for its refusal. CDU economic politician Hans Michelbach tried it with a challenge that speaks of respect for democratically elected members and the principle of honest entrepreneurship. AfD politician Kay Gottschalk blamed the files for remorse.

Provocation, appeal, moral path

Cansel Kiziltepe of the SPD tried a moral path: As an Austrian, was it clear to him that he had caused great damage to Germany? In five minutes, FDP MP Florian Toncar staccato asked for names, locations, contacts with the Bundesbank, Olaf Scholz and his Secretary of State Jörg Kukies, the Goldman Sachs, the Libyan secret service, the whole spectrum of the Wirecard scandal. Leftist Fabio D Masi provoked: Does Braun, as the daughter of his daughter, have any problem with Wirecard also processing payments from child pornography sites?

No impression, if he looked nervous, Braun let it go. Finally, Green MEP Danyal Bayaz asked the former head of the now insolvent Dax to simply re-read his statement. Braun took two pages in his hands and repeated them sentence by sentence.

After a pause during which the members of the committee discussed, other questions followed. Braun continued to refuse to answer. The committee now wants to evaluate the minutes of the meeting and decide on the next steps. One does not want to shake Braun’s duty to provide information.