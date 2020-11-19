Tencent Music invests in Wave, the organizer of virtual concerts

Tencent Music has invested in Wave, a company that specializes in organizing virtual concerts. It is a very popular sector indeed, as health officials advise against large gatherings.

Strategic partnership

The Chinese giant had a keen nose and signed a strategic partnership here. At just five years old, Wave continues to be a promising company. 2020 saw her best year since she was born, particularly with the concert by singer The Weeknd, organized virtually on TikTok, with the latter gathering more than 3 million viewers. In the past, Wave has also worked with big names in the music industry like John Legend, Tinashe and violinist Lindsey Stirling on both gaming platforms and social media.

In the same category

Netflix is ​​relying on Asia to fuel its growth

Through this collaboration, Tencent Music will be able to broadcast Wave controlled experiences on its many Chinese platforms such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing, but likely to the rest of the world as well. Content is also being developed specifically for TME Live, and new approaches to advertising are also being developed.

The metaverse, soon a reality?

Tencent Music’s investment comes at the perfect time as concerts are banned in many countries around the world to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Virtual shows have therefore grown in popularity, thanks in particular to Travis Scott, Astronomical’s concerts, which were broadcast live on the Fortnite video game. The latter was an incredible success with more than 27 million viewers. Epic Games also wants to organize more and more similar shows in its essential game.

“We were very busy. We are determined to do everything in our power to provide opportunities for artists to continue performing. So it was a pleasure and a privilege to work with them [Tencent] That way, ”said Jarred Kennedy, Wave COO. Organizing such virtual concerts brings us closer to the Metaverse, a virtual world in which many platforms and formats (games, social networks, music, etc.) are connected and which was originally described in a 1992 novel called Snow Crash.