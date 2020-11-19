EU and Deutsche Bahn: Less help, more demands – economy

Instead of the expected government aid of five billion euros, Deutsche Bahn AG is likely to receive half of the payments this year to offset the consequences of the corona pandemic. The European Commission will approve only 2.5 billion euros, and under considerable conditions, Tagesspiegel learned from the supervisory board of the state-owned company.

It is said that the signals from Brussels are not so good. At the same time, the economic damage to railway companies has increased as a result of the second wave of the pandemic.

Charges of around ten billion euros are now being talked about in business circles due to the declining number of passengers and cargo, which is causing huge losses in sales. So far, the damage to the corona has been estimated at about eight billion euros.

The federal government has pledged € 5 billion in financial assistance to state-owned companies this year alone, and the Federal Assembly has approved the payments. The European Commission must first approve the aid, and the very controversial German project has been examining for months.

DB AG’s competitors fear huge distortions of competition, have lodged complaints and face legal action if the financial injections are approved without strict conditions.

The financial situation could deteriorate

If payments still do not flow, DB AG’s financial situation could deteriorate. In the first half of the year alone, the group recorded a record loss of more than three billion euros.

In the circles of the Supervisory Board, he fears that the previous goals of the “Strong Railways” strategy will no longer be achievable, as the railways could permanently lose passengers due to the threat of infection and the trend towards home offices.

Demand for business travel is said to have fallen sharply. The federal government’s previous goals of doubling the number of passengers by 2030 would therefore have to be adapted to reality and corrected.