Nvidia GeForce Now is available for iOS through Safari

GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, is now available through Safari for iOS. It is thus possible to play streaming with different games on your iPhone or iPad. Nvidia bypasses Apple’s rules for the App Store, which are too strict for cloud games.

As on other platforms, GeForce Now on iOS lets you play games that have already been purchased elsewhere through Safari. It could be Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connet, or whatever. Once you’ve linked your accounts, you’re ready to start a game. Everything takes place on Nvidia’s servers. Your iPhone or iPad will receive the video feed and send the commands to control the character. This is a great way to play AAA songs on your iOS device.

GeForce Now for iOS from Safari is currently in beta. It is therefore possible that you will encounter some errors during your games. But Nvidia seems pretty confident.

There are currently over 750 PC games available. There is also Fortnite which will be available soon. Nvidia does not give an availability date yet. IOS players can therefore find the game at Epic Games after Apple’s withdrawal from the App Store.

How can I enjoy GeForce Now on iOS from Safari?

From Safari, go to play.geforcenow.com. Then click the Share button (with the up arrow below) and select On Home Screen. Return to the home screen of your iPhone or iPad and tap the GeForce Now icon. It’s done, you can play now.

GeForce Now price

GeForce Now is free for standard access with a one-hour gaming session. It’s € 5.49 / month or € 27.45 for 6 months with priority access and extended session duration. The subscription also provides access to ray tracing.

Other cloud gaming services are on the move on iOS

GeForce Now has therefore opened the ball for cloud gaming on iOS via Safari. But he won’t be alone. In fact, Amazon will offer Luna on Safari. The same applies to Microsoft with xCloud. It will be in 2021. There are also stages that appear to be preparing to support Apple’s browser.