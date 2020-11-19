The gap between rich and poor is widening: Corona primarily affects low-income economies

Corona widens the gap between rich and poor. Those who had a low income before the crisis will have to deal with even less money this year. On the other hand, those who earn higher incomes are generally not affected by lock-outs, short-term work and recession. “During the corona crisis, economically active low-income people were hit by losses almost twice as often as high-income people,” according to the latest distribution report from the Böckler Foundation (WSI).

Lower incomes remain low

This continued the trend that characterized ten growth years after the 2008/09 financial crisis: 20 percent of the lowest-income households remain largely decoupled from the overall positive income trend. In the “bottom” tenth of households, the median net income in 2017 – no data available for later years – was just below three percentage points below the level of 2010. At the same time, net household income in the top tenth of the income distribution was just below eight percentage points.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können. ]

The current WSI study is based on two sources of data: a socio-economic panel that has long examined the distribution of income and wealth, and a survey of 6,300 employees and jobseekers in April and June this year to determine the consequences of the corona.

Identification with endangered democracy

According to the trade union institute, it depends on whether a pandemic can be overcome without “deep social cracks”, on the proliferation of collective agreements and social security, and on the protection of low-income households. Failure to do so could damage the identification of “significant sections of the population with democracy”. People with a loss of income “are more receptive to conspiracy myths about a pandemic,” social scientists write.

No loss for officials

Specifically, the average of all respondents suffered a loss of income by less than 32 percent by June. Workers with precarious employment, such as temporary or mini-workers, had to face larger losses. Freelancers and the self-employed were severely affected, with almost no officials. Hospitality staff, who often work only part-time or as mini-workers, suffered particularly often.

The main cause of high income losses during the crisis is short-term work. In April, the share of part-time workers was 18 percent, about six million, at the peak of all time. Employees in lower income groups were and are significantly more likely to work on short-term jobs: the hospitality sector was hit more than average, as was the transport and logistics sector. “So the crisis has hit companies and industries that used to have below-average wages,” says Böckler’s study. Almost no one worked in the public service or the financial sector.

The collective agreement increases short-term contributions

The importance of collective bargaining for income is illustrated by the example of part-time work. 58 percent of employees who were paid on the basis of a collective agreement received an increase to the statutory 60 percent of net income (67 percent for children). However, in companies without collective bargaining coverage, it was only 34 percent.

While “those who are already better do almost lose no losses after the crisis”, lower incomes, which already had a negative savings rate before the crisis, are likely to continue to be in debt. The inequality of wealth distribution is increasing. “The richest percentage of the population owns 35 percent of the total wealth,” the WSI writes, making suggestions to politicians during and outside the pandemic.

For a higher capital gains tax

The contribution for short-term work should be increased and should not fall below the “EUR 1 200 threshold”. The statutory minimum wage would have to be increased to twelve euros; at present it is 9.35 euros, by mid-2022 the minimum wage will increase to 10.45 euros. Finally, social scientists are pushing for higher taxation of investment income “to prevent further increases in asset concentration.”