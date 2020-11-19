Stadia for iOS via Safari is coming in a few weeks

Google announces that its Stadia cloud gaming service will be available on iOS from Safari in a few weeks. The announcement comes hours after Nvidia’s GeForce Now launched on iOS.

Stadia on iOS therefore switches to Safari instead of an application like GeForce. This is due to the strict Apple rules in the App Store with cloud gaming services. So they preferred an alternative method, namely a web app.

Google launched Stadia exactly a year ago. It is possible to play many games on different media. This can be a phone, tablet, computer, or television. The service was only available on Android for mobile devices. Stadia for iOS is now available on Safari.

“This will be the first phase of our progressive web app for iOS,” says Google for Stadia. “As we test performance and add features, your feedback will help us improve the Stadia experience for everyone. You can expect this feature to be rolled out in a few weeks, ”the group added. There is no exact date yet.

Two more cloud gaming services are being rolled out through Safari on iOS. There’s Luna from Amazon and xCloud from Microsoft. The first is currently being tested, the second will arrive in 2021.