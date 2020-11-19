Thyssen-Krupp in crisis: Endless restructuring – the economy

Thyssen-Krupp has had bitter years, but the worst is yet to come. CEO Martina Merz announced on Thursday that she wants to “go even further into the red” during the restructuring of the group. 5,000 jobs will also be lost. So far, 6,000 jobs should be lost by 2022; this target will now increase to 11,000 by 2023. “This is the largest downsizing since the founding of Thyssen-Krupp,” said Human Resources Director Oliver Burkhard, calling the 11,000 a “snapshot.” So there could be even more, because “the pressure is huge,” as Burkhard said.

The state should help

The Group is launching additional subsidiaries and business areas and announced a steel division decision next spring. If steel remains in the group, the council would like support from the economic stabilization fund set up by the federal government to mitigate the effects of coronavirus. “That would be a big help,” Merz said. State participation is out of the question.

Sharing failed

Together with Burkhard and CFO Klaus Keysberg, the Chairman of the Board of Directors presented the balance sheet for the past financial year (as of September 30): The operating loss was less than 1.7 billion euros, of which less than a billion came from the steel sector. In the new year, the board of directors focuses on the loss of the group “in the range of three-digit millions”. Including the costs of “further restructuring”, which mainly means downsizing, an “annual deficit in excess of one billion euros” is expected. The stock market responds with a discount of a good six percent. In the last twelve months, the shares have lost almost two thirds of their value.

Martina Merz leads the group for a good year. The mechanical engineer worked for Bosch for many years. Photo: dpa

As the Ruhr Group burned around eight billion euros in new steel mills in Brazil and the United States, it went down. The factories were sold until 2017, but the turnaround did not take place. After various resignations and management crises, a former Bosch Merz manager moved from the supervisory board to the executive board a good year ago. In February, it sold the group’s most profitable area, the elevators division, to financial investors Cinven and Advent and RAG-Stiftung for 17 billion euros; “Extremely good price,” as Merz thinks. Then came Corona, and the automotive supply industry, which accounts for about 30 percent of sales, collapsed. In May, Thyssen-Krupp obtained a loan agreement from the federally owned company KfW, which, however, did not have to be used yet because the cash register is full after the lifts are sold.

Steel is the most troubling thing

The chairwoman of the board wants to create a “group of companies” from the traditional Ruhr Group under the auspices of a holding company. For this purpose, sales and cooperation are mainly investigated in the field of mechanical engineering. “We turned every stone in the spring,” Merz said. This will now be repeated, because previous planning is not enough to stop the outflow of funds.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können. ]

“The biggest challenges are with steel,” Merz said. “In order to address structural challenges and accelerate the transformation to green steel”, various options are being explored. Liberty Steel, based in the United Kingdom, has expressed interest in taking over. The steel industry in this country causes about 30 percent of industrial CO2 emissions. If steel is to be cast in a climate-neutral way by 2050, the country will need around € 30 billion to convert it to hydrogen, the industry has calculated and called for state aid. Thyssen-Krupp has the competence to produce green hydrogen by its own electrolysis. “We are preparing for a huge boom,” Merz said, making chemical production one of the few areas not to be sold. However, since large backups are required, he can imagine collaboration.

Only 104,000 employees

The Chairwoman of the Board reiterated the need for further “painful” steps during the restructuring. Compulsory redundancies should be avoided, but this is not ruled out. “Stakeholder unity” is “essential” for a successful new structure. The employers’ side of the supervisory board stands behind the board of directors and tries to compromise with employee representatives, which takes time. “Successful technology companies must be good employers,” said Merz. Meanwhile, the number of employees of the traditional Ruhr Group is rapidly declining. Mainly due to the separation from the elevator division, the number of employees decreased from 162,000 to 104,000 in one year.

The company is shrinking, but it is profitable – so Merz imagines himself without wanting to predict when it will be profitable again. “We’re driving in sight,” the group leader admitted. Restoring confidence and stopping the outflow of funds are the main goals.

Antitrust fine of EUR 370 million

Last fiscal year, Thyssen-Krupp had sales of 29 billion euros, which is 15 percent less than in the previous year. Incoming orders even fell by 17 percent to 28 billion euros. After the first corona shock, business recovered in the fourth quarter – from July to August – so that the operating loss was several hundred million euros lower than he feared.

Depreciation of fixed assets again affected the annual result – by three billion euros in the steel sector and in automotive parts. And the cartel fine for the heavy sheet metal agreements cost the group EUR 370 million.