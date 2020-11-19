iOS 14.2.1 is available and fixes iPhone 12 errors

Apple is offering iOS 14.2.1 for download tonight for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. In fact, they are the only ones entitled to this update. She comes to correct three mistakes.

Here are the iOS 14.2.1 fixes for the iPhone 12, according to Apple:

Some MMS messages may not be received. Made for iPhone hearing aids may experience sound quality issues if listening to audio from the iPhone lock screen on iPhone 12 mini may become unresponsive

Apple previously mentioned the sound issue with Made for iPhone hearing aids. The manufacturer had promised a solution for the iPhone 12 soon and here it is with iOS 14.2.1. The iPhone 12 mini lock screen issue was also discovered.

To update your iPhone 12 to iOS 14.2.1, go to Settings> General> Software Update.

It looks like the update is only available for OTA at the moment. Perhaps Apple will add iOS 14.2.1 to its servers in the evening. This may be of interest to those who prefer to install from their PC or Mac. It’s also interesting for people who want to do a restoration.

Update A few minutes after this article was published, Apple installed iOS 14.2.1 on its servers. If necessary, you can download the update manually from this special page.