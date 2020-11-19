Coronary labor market: In the service of the customer economy

It was impossible to predict that Corona would turn our world upside down in 2020 when Christoph Gukelberger founded “BringLiesel” with Nico Jäschen four years ago. Behind the name is a digital shopping assistant for pensioners and nursing homes, with the help of which residents can order drugstores and kiosk offers such as magazines, chips and chocolates, which the company then supplies.

The company has been growing from the very beginning and 2020 would be a very good year even without a pandemic. BringLiesel expanded its sales activities and a number of other houses were interested in the offer. When the lockout took place, the delivery service was more in demand than ever before, and in March, Gukelberger hired seven new employees – increasing his team by about 30 percent.

The economy has been in serious trouble since Corona has been on the agenda. The European Commission expects Germany to fall by 5.6 percent by the end of the year. In particular, the automotive industry, tourism, hospitality, as well as the trade fair and event sector will experience heavy losses at the end of the year. Experts also expect a wave of redundancies when there is a short-term contribution. But that’s just one side of the coin. There are also industries and companies, such as BringLiesel, that are growing and hiring because of the new social situation – and the resulting demand for certain products and services.

Despite Corona, there is a shortage of skilled workers

“Despite Corona, there is a need for skilled workers in the region,” says Claudia Hennig, an employee in the employers’ service at the Berlin employment agency. However, the new recruitment is largely limited to a few industries and occupational groups, Hennig explains.

In addition to the healthcare industry, which is looking for hundreds of nurses, there is a demand for IT professionals who offer services such as holding online conferences or providing a stable Internet connection when many employees work from home. Small and large delivery services now also have books full of orders. Employees are also looking for retailers, especially food retailers.

“Potential fields are education, building cleaning and the security industry,” says labor market expert Hennig. This is at least the case if companies do not specialize in major cultural or sporting events or airport surveillance. However, there are fewer vacancies for academics in these sectors.

We are looking for employees for customer support

Gukelberger also wants to hire more employees. The BringLiesel service is currently used by more than 1,000 facilities and their inhabitants; expects another 400 new homes in the next six months. He would therefore like to bring three to four employees into the team immediately, including those responsible for customer support, and several more in the next few months. Then, among other things, backend and frontend developers.

One of the providers in the security sector is Gse Protect, which employs 1,700 people worldwide, 400 of them in the largest branch in Berlin. Udo Mai-Ritt, the head of the branch here, would rather accept 100 people “today rather than tomorrow”. “We’re always looking for employees,” says Mai-Ritt. However, Corona again overcame everything and launched a “huge wave of attitudes.” The reason is the company’s focus on the security of the buildings of federal ministries and universities. Also, because many buildings are now empty, there is more demand. Deutsche Bahn, on the other hand, is increasingly commissioning security guards to monitor compliance with distance rules and mask requirements.

Many companies offering positions are happy to accept those who change careers. For example, Mai-Ritt has been employing at least 70 percent of newcomers for years – and the trend is rising. Therefore, it is also possible to get a new job for those who are not qualified in the field. Mediated by an employment agency. And according to labor market expert Hennig, retraining measures are often possible during work.