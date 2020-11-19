Apple offers the version macOS Big Sur 11.0.1

Apple has released a new version of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1. It has build number 20B50. In comparison, the stable version of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 released a week ago has build number 20B29.

Apple does not offer a way to download macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 build 20B50 if you have build 20B29. If you go to System Preferences> Software Update, you won’t see anything. “Your Mac is up to date,” we can read. Even so, the new version will be offered to users who currently have macOS Catalina and want to download the new operating system.

We don’t know what changes were made between the two flavors of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1. We imagine these are fairly minor fixes. If they were important, Apple would have offered the review to all users.

As a reminder, Apple distributed macOS 11.0.1 directly to users as the first version of macOS Big Sur. Only three Macs had macOS 11.0: the MacBook Air M1, MacBook Pro M1, and Mac mini M1. Users were able to download the 11.0.1 update on day one.

We’re now at macOS 11.1, but that version is currently in beta. Apple doesn’t say when it will be available, but it could be sometime in December.