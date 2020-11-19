IOS 14 advertising: Apple defends its decisions and attacks Facebook

Apple has responded to organizations concerned about the postponement of restricted tracking for advertisements with iOS 14. It should have been available with iOS 14, but Apple decided to postpone it to early 2021 with an update.

Eight civil society organizations contacted Tim Cook last month. They shared their disappointment with the postponement. It was the advertisers and groups (like Facebook) that had the demand. But Apple assures us today: respect for user data is important.

The iPhone manufacturer realizes that too often user information is collected by application and website. Companies group them together and sometimes sell them to other groups. Users don’t even know about them.

Apple attacks Facebook to track ads

For its part, Facebook found that limited ad tracking with iOS 14 was a problem for sales. The social network also said it will have an impact on small businesses as advertising will no longer be targeted. Apple is targeting Facebook:

Advertising that respects privacy is not only possible, it was the norm until the growth of the internet. Some companies that would prefer that [suivi publicitaire limité d’iOS 14] never implemented said this policy was just a burden on small businesses by restricting advertising opportunities. In fact, the current race for data benefits large companies with large amounts of data. Privacy-driven ad networks were the universal standard in advertising before the practice of unobstructed data collection began in the last decade.

In contrast, Facebook and others take a very different approach to targeting. Not only do they allow users to be grouped into smaller segments, but they also use detailed data on online browsing activity to serve targeted advertisements. Facebook executives have made it clear that they intend to collect as much data as possible on first and second hand products in order to develop and monetize detailed profiles of their users. This disregard for user privacy continues. ‘expand to include more of their products.