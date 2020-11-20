macOS Big Sur and MacBook Pro Frozen: Apple’s Methods

macOS Big Sur has been available for a week, but users with MacBook Pros 2013 or 2014 are experiencing a crash. The screen stays black during the installation. The machine can stall completely until repair is required. Today Apple recognizes this problem and gives instructions.

Steps to follow if your MacBook Pro hangs while installing macOS Big Sur:

Press and hold the Mac’s power button for at least 10 seconds, and then release it. Disconnect all external devices (monitor, USB drive, card in SDXC slot, etc.) from the Mac. Turn on your Mac. If the problem persists, please reset the SMC Mac (see here) If the problem persists, please reset NVRAM or PRAM (see here). If none of the solutions work, contact Apple for further assistance

So Apple recognizes a problem but doesn’t really help. In fact, the instructions above are the ones to follow if you have any problem with your Mac. So, those who have a 2013 or 2014 MacBook Pro and want to install the update don’t have a dedicated solution. Still, Apple says it will update its page when new information becomes available.

In the meantime, the nightly arriving version of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 is blocking installation on the 2013 and 2014 MacBook Pros. Obviously, there is a major problem between the update and these computers.