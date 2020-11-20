European CNILs recommend encrypting data exported outside the European Union

While the European Court of Justice terminated the Privacy Shield Agreement on July 16, 2020, we can read in Les Échos that the European CNILs have just given their recommendations on the export of personal data abroad. They advocate the encryption of data exported outside the European Union. A real problem for the companies concerned.

European CNILs recommend data encryption

5,300 companies are affected by this recommendation by the European CNILs. To fully understand what we are talking about, we have to go back to 2013, when Max Schrems, an Austrian lawyer, attacked Safe Harbor, a previous data transfer agreement passed by the European Union. According to him, the United States and its intelligence agencies like the NSA can use the personal data of digital companies in their territory. A real problem that the European Union has taken up.

Following the invalidation of the Privacy Shiled, the last agreement in force on this subject, the European judges had asked the European CNIL to take measures to enforce the famous General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Your work has just been published. The solution recommended by the bodies that guarantee freedom on the Internet is therefore to encrypt the data exported abroad. In concrete terms, this means that a French company could not have its employees’ payrolls processed with software hosted in the USA …

A real problem for companies

This leaves us with the puzzle that the affected companies could face in a few weeks. The recommendations of the European CNIL will be consulted until November 30th. If this measure were finally accepted, data transmission would be almost impossible. Théodore Christakis, Professor of International Technology Law at the University of Grenoble, explains in his blog: “From today’s perspective, it will be almost impossible to transfer personal data outside of Europe unless it is encrypted or pseudonymised in a way that the recipient can use it can’t read ”.

The European Commission is also interested in the matter and is currently examining the issue of standard contracts with importers. Behind these recommendations lies a much more important issue: the birth of a new permanent treaty between Europe and the United States that would ensure equal protection of personal data on both sides of the Atlantic. However, it should be noted that the European Court of Justice has confirmed the legality of Standard Contractual Clauses. This authorizes American companies to carry out data transfers by signing agreements in which they are obliged to respect a high level of protection of the privacy of Europeans.