MacBook Air and Pro M1: Interior identical to Intel models

iFixit worked on disassembling the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with the M1 chip. Both computers have an interior identical to that of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with Intel processors. As a reminder, the exterior is also identical.

The main difference for the MacBook Air M1 is the removal of the fan. It was replaced with a simple aluminum heat diffuser to the left of the motherboard. Other than that, the inside of the MacBook Air M1 is identical to that of the previous MacBook Air with an Intel processor. So the repair procedures are the same, explains iFixit.

For the MacBook Pro M1, iFixit explains that the cooling setup is more than similar to that of the MacBook Pro with an Intel processor. Otherwise everything is identical to the previous model. The website states that it has confirmed that it is indeed the new model because the similarity is so noticeable.

The website also took the opportunity to take a look at the M1 chip on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. There are two RAM chips on the M1 chip. iFixit notes that this is a problem for repairers as repairs to the M1 will not be easy. The T2 security chip has also disappeared. Apple has managed to integrate its functions directly into the M1.