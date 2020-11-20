Japan in turn wants to issue its own digital currency

According to Reuters, Japan is about to launch an experiment to issue digital yen. After China and Sweden, Japan wants to develop its own MNBC (Central Bank Digital Currency). Around 30 large Japanese companies will experiment with this digital currency over the next year.

The digital currency appeals to the central banks

Many central banks around the world have been dealing with digital currency for several months. In early 2020, the UK, Japan, Sweden and Switzerland even announced that they would form a group to share their experiences. It is the French economist Benoît Coeure, also a former official of the ECB, who took over the head of this think tank. Japan would like to address this issue today and is announcing the start of issuing its own digital currency. The global central banks have realized very clearly how important these digital currencies are.

Ultimately, the digital currency will replace cash

In the Land of the Rising Sun, a group of the three largest Japanese banks, as well as brokerage, telecommunications and utility companies, will conduct experiments to test the proper functioning of this soon-to-be-available digital currency via a common settlement platform. The group’s chairman, Hiromi Yamaoka, said, “Japan has many digital platforms, but none is powerful enough to outperform cash. We want to create a framework that makes the various platforms compatible with one another. “

A challenge for Japan, which consumes a lot of money

As surprising as it sounds, Japan is one of the most money consuming countries in the world. Cash accounts for 80% of trade in Japan, compared to 55% in the US and only 30% in China. The problem in Japan is that several digital platforms are in competition and therefore, unlike China, are not compatible with each other. In Xi Jinping’s land, a handful of gigantic platforms dominate the market.

When it comes to digital currencies, China is the most advanced country. The digital yuan is ready to be legalized. The Chinese government has been developing its own digital currency since May. The current aim is to test the theoretical reliability, the stability of the system, the functional availability, the convenience of the processes, the applicability of the scenarios and the management of the risks associated with such a currency. To be precise, the country has been working on the central bank’s digital currencies since 2014 and even founded the Digital Currency Research Institute in 2017.

In Sweden, the central bank has also been testing a digital currency since February 2020. The country estimates that cash consumption will decrease dramatically. Why can’t countries issue their own digital currency? In 2018, according to the Riksbank, banknotes accounted for only 1% of Sweden’s GDP, compared to 11% in the euro area, 8% in the US and 4% in the UK …