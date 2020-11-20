Bridge constructor: The Walking Dead atomizes zombies on iOS (App Store version)

And another crossover for the Bridge Constructor franchise! Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (App Store Link – 5.49 Euro – iPhone / iPad) combines the gameplay of Bridge Constructor with the cult series from AMC. So this time the player joins a group of survivors and will of course meet some of the most famous characters in the series, such as Daryl, Michonne, Eugene and many more.

In addition, you need to know more about it.

The principle of the game is still to build bridges and other massive structures, but this time with the dual aim of getting people through … before the hordes of howling zombies are caught! Note that the riders’ fall is controlled by ragdoll physics, which will inevitably be the pretext for very ridiculous situations. In terms of production, it’s nearly flawless for the genre, so there’s no real hesitation if you’re already a fan of the license …