For All Mankind (Apple TV +): Season 2 finally has a release date

Apple TV + ‘s excellent dystopian space series For All Mankind marked the debut of Apple’s SVoD service. For All Mankind, with its 3-star cast (Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Chris Bauer), its sophisticated script and its very sophisticated staging, is a convincing Uchronia who brilliantly describes the beginnings of the space race with really epic meaning.

Good news, we know a little more about the Season 2 recap. The latter will therefore begin in 1983, 10 years after the events of the first season. We are in the middle of the Cold War, Ronald Reagan is President, and the United States is still facing the Soviets on the lunar surface to blame itself for the precious lunar minerals. The risk increases many times over as it is now a matter of avoiding a nuclear war between the two superpowers!

For all Mankind season 2 will air on February 19, 2021 on Apple TV +.