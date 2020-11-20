This tool allows you to transform yourself into Elon Musk or the Mona Lisa during video conferencing

During this time in detention, there are more and more video calls. Video conferences have become indispensable for interviews, exchanges with our relatives or simply with their teams. Without lying to each other, sometimes we don’t want to have to show our heads, especially when we’re in pajamas …

The xpression camera is a tool that allows you to “become anyone” during a zoom call, live jerk, etc. This virtual camera application transcribes facial movements during a conversation without revealing your real face. How to make video calls in your pajamas! The tool was developed in the wake of COVID-19, while video and live shows are becoming more numerous.

Make calls to Zoom a little more fun

The advantages of the Xpression camera are numerous: all you need to use the tool is a photo or a video Xpression camera. It works with any photo. The tool works on many platforms such as Zomm, Twitch, Microsoft Teams or even Google Meet

Be in everyone’s shoes for the duration of a video call

The Xpression camera is different from other applications that can, for example, use an avatar or add a personalized background. Any image or video can be transformed with the Xpression camera.

In the same category

Saloon: the successful online platform for organizing B2B events

So it is possible to slip into the skin of Albert Einstein, the girl with the pearl or the Mona Lisa. Thanks to a simple photo, it is even possible to virtually put on a suit or other item of clothing while you are in your pajamas.

In order to stand out from the competition, the platform finally explains: “Our technology is at least 50 times faster than any other technology and works in real time on low-end PCs and mobile phones. It does not require any preprocessing time and works on both image and video and can process high-resolution images and videos in real time. “”

The Xpression camera application is currently available on the Mac and will soon also be available on Windows.