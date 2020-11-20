Nvidia sales rose 57% in the third quarter

It was up to Nvidia to announce its sales for the third quarter of 2020: The company continues its momentum and signs three new soaring months.

Profits rise

“Nvidia is running at full speed and is generating record revenues in the areas of games, data centers and even in general,” summarized Jen-Hsun Huang, CEO of the American company. For the third quarter of 2020, Nvidia posted revenue of $ 4.73 billion, an impressive 57% increase over the same period last year, while also beating analysts’ forecasts.

The data center sector, for which the company builds overloaded processors, saw a sharp increase, generating $ 1.9 billion (+ 162% year over year). The video games segment, meanwhile, generated 2.27 billion US dollars, 37% more than in 2019. These figures can be explained in particular by the publication of new material on the website image of GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards for PCs, but also on demand that has increased significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nvidia is therefore continuing its momentum as sales rose 39% in the first quarter, fueled by the containment measures.

However, the company saw declines in professional visualization and auto sales without really hurting sales.

The best is yet to come?

The acquisitions made by Nvidia helped achieve these results. The acquisition of Mellanox in March thus contributed 13% to the company’s total sales for the third quarter. Additionally, Nvidia is currently in talks with regulators to acquire ARM, a UK company whose processors power a large number of popular devices. This acquisition is doomed to change the face of the industry as ARM is one of Nvidia’s biggest rivals. In addition, ARM’s Chinese subsidiary is blocking the takeover.

According to Huang, the company will continue to grow in popularity, thanks in particular to its expertise in the field of AI: “We are raising the bar with Nvidia AI. Our A100 computing platform is growing rapidly and is provided by leading cloud companies worldwide. We have exceeded the AI ​​industry’s inference benchmark and our customers are bringing some of the world’s most popular AI services to production with Nvidia technology. The CEO predicts a “fantastic” year 2021 and a final quarter of 2020 that is even more productive than the third.