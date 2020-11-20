More and more external investors in the business: experts see a danger to dental care – the economy

In two comprehensive reports, experts warn of the negative effects of investor-supported health supply centers (IMFs) on dental care in Germany. Both studies – the Health Policy Report of the Berlin IGES Institute and the legal report of Helge Sodan, Constitutional and Administrative Lawyer of the Free University of Berlin and Director of the German Institute of Health Law – conclude that policy measures are needed given the “continuing dynamic expansion of IMI” .

The reports showed “clearly and intelligibly that the dangers posed by iMVZ for contracted dental care persist despite the provisions of the Services and Supply Act,” said Wolfgang Eßer, chairman of the National Association of Statutory Dentists (KZBV), which commissioned the study. . IMVZ’s share of the supply now accounts for more than a fifth of all MVZZ in the dental field. Investor-supported centers hardly contributed to securing the nationwide offer, nor did they settle in structurally weak and rural regions.

Self-government, telematics, Morbi-RSA: briefing on health and e-health. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

While individual practices and professional associations (BAGs) are distributed “almost in proportion to the respective proportions of the population”, investor-run centers show “a clear concentration on metropolitan areas with above-average incomes and a younger population that needs less care”. this in the IGES study. This is “in the vast majority of cases a planning area with a high degree of dental care”. In addition, “almost consistently” iMVZ generated higher revenues, which in the area of ​​conservative-surgical services resulted “mainly from increased quantities” and in the area of ​​dentures from the increase in sales of new prostheses. “The argument that iMVZ contributes to the provision of dental care in rural, structurally weak and undersupplied regions must be rejected.”

Legal regulation has not yet slowed down expansion

Health Minister Jens Spahn has already tried to limit the expansion of dental centers by approving the Services and Supply Act (TSVG), which was adopted in 2019. Among other things, the law provides for a gradual restriction of hospitals’ establishment powers for such MVZs. The decisive factor here is the coverage of the relevant planning area. Since then, new clinics have only been established if their share of deliveries in the relevant planning sector does not exceed ten percent. In oversupply regions, the rate is only five percent; in regions with insufficient supply, the limit is 20 percent. Notwithstanding this regulation, the share of MVZ-sponsored investors continues to increase uncontrollably, dental officials complain.

Eßer calls for the regulation introduced in the TSVG to be “further developed”. Here, too, he receives the support of reviewers. The TSVG Regulation “does not limit the share of care that is allocated to the practical type of (i-) MVZ for hospital sponsorship”, the IGES study emphasizes. Theoretically, “one hundred percent coverage of (i-) MVZ dental care is possible for hospital founders, as long as each individual hospital does not exceed the legal share of care,” the authors claim. “Against the background of identified abnormalities in the service and invoicing process and the resulting potential risks to delivery, legal measures beyond the TSVG should be considered.”

“Risks to patients’ well-being and quality of care”

The second reviewer, Helge Sodan, shares this view. “The previous legal situation does not address the dangers that are caused by investors’ participation in contractual dental care, or only insufficiently,” he writes. The “danger to the patient’s well-being and to the quality of care” can be deduced from the participation of financial investors in contracted dental care. This forecast is based on “discrepancies in the billing behavior of investor-initiated dental MCIs compared to individual practices and professional associations, experience from other European countries, statements by financial investors or related advisory firms, as well as previous developments in investor dental MCS in contract dental care”.

The billing behavior of dental MVZs operated by investors suggests that “compared to individual practice and professional associations, the insured in these care centers are treated retroactively”.

The main thing is to specifically reduce the concentration of iMVZ in urban, already well-crowded regions, emphasizes the head of KZBV Eßer. In addition, “it is necessary to create more transparency regarding the ownership and participatory structures of iMVZ”. To this end, from the official’s point of view, a mandatory register of MVZ should be created and suitability criteria tailored specifically to MVZ should be included in the licensing regulation for contract dentists. “Information on the company’s ownership structures on the medical practice brand and on the MVZ website must be mandatory. We urgently need appropriate legal bases for this. “

The Union is against the MVZ registry

Legal scientist Sodan agrees. “Creating transparency,” he writes, “could make a significant contribution to defending the risks specific to investors in contracted dental care.” It is “necessary” to create a dental register MVZ. Existing registers, such as the business register or the transparency register, “are not suitable for providing contractual dental care or for assessing risks specific to investors”.

Opposition to the application for registration has so far come mainly from the Union. Such an overview would be, warned recently by their health expert Erwin Rüddel in Tagesspiegel Background Health & E-Health, “combined with significant bureaucratic efforts for MVZ and self-government”. Moreover, the real goal would not be met: investors would not appear as owners of MVZ, but only appropriate support structures such as hospitals. Furthermore, the ownership structures of all German clinics need to be added to such a register.