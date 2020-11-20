iPhone 12: US sales up through Verizon and Apple partnership?

Verizon has been on Apple’s side since the introduction of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. An operator’s executive was on stage during the keynote and several “cross” advertisements were shown on American channels. This close partnership reached a new milestone a few hours ago. At an online conference on its 5G network, Verizon introduced Fleet Swap, a fleet transfer tool for businesses. More precisely, the fleet swap enables fleets to be switched from Android devices … to the iPhone 12/12 Pro, accompanied of course by a 5G mobile subscription package from Verizon. Another troubling detail, Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president, also attended that keynote.

Apple strengthens its partnership with Verizon. Good Sign for iPhone 12 Sales in the US?

It is still difficult to assess the potential impact of such a tool, but it is good to remember that Verizon is the second operator in the US. In addition, the iPhone enjoys a high rating in the American pro sector. The close relationship between Apple and Verizon appears to be part of Apple’s overall strategy. The Californian opened the ball with the MobileFirst program, which resulted from a collaboration with IBM, and in 2019 he signed another important partnership with SAP, the European giant of ERP (integrated management software in good French).