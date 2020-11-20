Facebook is to be sued in the US

The US authorities are to initiate a lawsuit against Facebook, reports the Washington Post. It’s about the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp by the social network in 2012 and 2014.

Buy out the competition

Obviously, this announcement comes as no surprise as the topic is getting more and more prominent in the media across the Atlantic. It was back in September and a month later new information came in about the takeover of Instagram by Facebook members of Congress. According to several sources, the investigation is now in the final phase and should be prosecuted at the federal level.

Regarding Instagram, the social network is particularly criticized for preferring to buy the competition instead of coordinating with it. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, denies the allegations and says that Instagram was not taken so seriously: “I didn’t think at the time that we or anyone else would see Instagram as a competitor – as a large platform. versatile social. In fact, people laughed at our acquisition back then because they thought we were spending a lot more than we should have on what was … mostly a photo and camera sharing app. “.

Regarding WhatsApp, Facebook had promised during the acquisition that the messaging system would preserve both its independence and its security, notably leading to the approval of the transaction by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). However, the company has not kept its word by integrating the application’s users’ data with its other platforms. This is a very dubious approach considering the many variances the social network has in terms of personal data …

An overwhelming monopoly

Regulators will therefore seek to demonstrate the extent to which these acquisitions have allowed Facebook to build an overwhelming monopoly while destroying competition by leaving a very limited choice of social networks available to users. Additionally, the case will also focus on using data from Instagram and WhatsApp users to compete with rival platforms like Vine, which closed in 2016.

Facebook is therefore about to become the second GAFA member to be prosecuted by the American authorities this year, after Google, which is accused of abuse of a dominant position. Amazon is also in the crosshairs of justice. This follows the historic hearing that took place this summer in the US Congress which heard the CEOs of the Four Giants.