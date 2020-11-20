Atos is investing 2 billion euros in the cloud

The French group Atos announced on Monday, November 16, an investment of 2 billion euros for their Atos OneCloud platform. This investment will extend over a period of five years. This platform will complement the company’s activities in the cloud with around ten new offers that meet the requirements of various customers. With this new project, the French company wants to work with industry giants such as Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud to offer solutions that can be integrated into various cloud sectors.

Atos offers innovative solutions for a hybrid cloud solution

As Atos states in its press release, it is time to launch OneCloud to accelerate the migration of business customers to on-demand computing through a single platform. Elie Girard, the company’s CEO, said he “believes that the cloud is the cornerstone of the digital economy more than ever, and that Atos has unique strengths to help its customers get all of their value from it “. According to him, the cloud offering developed by Atos is the only solution on the market that integrates a range of services that are both advice and expertise in the transformation of applications.

With OneCloud, Atos wants to convince companies to accelerate their migration to the cloud. To this end, the company can offer them benefits tailored to their different areas of activity. In addition, Atos will be able to work with different players in the cloud market, large or small, national or international. The key word will be adaptation. The company also offers its customers the option to complete this migration at their own pace, all at once or one at a time, one branch at a time.

In addition, the company can add advice and services …

By providing OneCloud, Atos can create a tailor-made program for each of its customers from no fewer than 10 different offers. OneCloud will thus integrate a private cloud platform made available for provisioning as well as high-performance servers. In this way Atos can intervene in many different projects and adapt to the needs.

Ultimately, Atos will be able to step up its investments over the next five years to strengthen its capabilities in the cloud, but also to maintain a larger pool of certified experts in the field and accelerate research to offer more solutions. Service for customers.