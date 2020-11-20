A MacBook Air M1 with 128 GB appears

The MacBook Air with the M1 chip will soon be eligible for a model with 128 GB of storage space. The base model currently has 256 GB. Otherwise, you can have 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

Apple didn’t announce a 128GB MacBook Air M1, but its online store did. The Apple Store online area for students shows a model with this storage space. This does not seem to be a bug as the 128GB capacity is stated in the title and description. Its price is $ 799 in the United States.

Additionally, a document on Apple’s website lists all of the Macs available for purchase and a 128GB MacBook Air M1 is included.

The MacBook Air is available in the US for $ 999. It’s $ 899 in the Apple Education Store. This is the case for the model with 256 GB of storage. The 128GB model costs $ 799. This lower price could appeal to students looking for a new computer.

Obviously, you’re probably wondering if this MacBook Air M1 will be available to the general public with this storage space. Apple doesn’t say anything about it yet. In France, the laptop starts with 256 GB at 1,029 euros.