HomePod jailbreak successful with Checkra1n

The HomePod jailbreak is now a reality thanks to the Checkra1n tool. We already know the jailbreak on iPhone and iPad in order to control and install themes, optimizations, etc. But what can you do with the HomePod? It remains a mystery for now.

On Twitter, L1ngL1ng shows a terminal window under macOS. It was able to SSH into HomePod and shows root access. Such access enables complete control over a device. Here the HomePod jailbreak enables manipulations that were not authorized by Apple.

– L1ngL1ng (@ _L1ngL1ng_) November 19, 2020

The jailbreak was done on the original HomePod. It costs 329 euros and has the identifier AudioAccessory1,1. In comparison, the HomePod mini costs 99 euros and has AudioAccessory5.1 as an identifier. The large model has the A8 chip, the same as the iPhone 6. Checkra1n, which is based on the Checkm8 exploit, supports the A8 chip.

We don’t yet know what jailbreaking a HomePod could be used for. We could possibly envision less limited support for Bluetooth, however. Switching from Siri to Google Assistant or Alexa could also be possible. Other ideas would be to change the color on top of the case. Or offer access to other streaming services.