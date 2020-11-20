Apple fined $ 113 million for a restricted iPhone case

The case dates back to 2017 and caused enough uproar for Apple to leave some feathers there. Many users of old iPhone models had noticed a significant drop in the performance of their mobile phones after installing the latest iOS versions. In December of the same year, Engadget recalls, Apple admitted that it had limited the processor performance of certain older iPhone models in order to conserve the aging battery and avoid premature cuts. An argument that couldn’t convince. Three years later, and after several lawsuits in both the US and Europe, Apple appears to be on the verge of paying its final fine on a not-so-trivial matter that has damaged its brand image.

A check for $ 113 million to turn the page

This week, the California giant actually agreed to pay a $ 113 million fine to end the prosecution of this case by no fewer than 35 American states, including the District of Columbia. This sanction, which Apple is filing, came after it was discovered that the company had actually slowed down older iPhone models as their battery condition deteriorated.

“Big tech companies need to stop manipulating consumers and tell them the whole truth about their practices and products,” the Arizona Attorney General said in a statement to ensure they are “held accountable”. to these companies when they hide the truth from their users ”. Companies he compares to “Goliaths”.

At the same time, we learn that in addition to the fine Apple has to pay, the company will be forced by the American courts to clarify how it manages the power supply and battery health of its devices. Incidentally, this conviction comes after two further legal disputes for the same reason, for which Apple had to pay the French regulatory authorities $ 500 million in March and EUR 25 million in February.