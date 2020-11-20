Apple TV +: The psychological series “Lose Alice” will be available on January 22nd

The end of the year is a little quiet in terms of Apple TV + content, but Apple is already working on its guns for next year. Following the announcement of a release date for the second season of For All Mankind, the SVoD service confirms that the Israeli series Losing Alice will debut on the platform on January 22, 2021. This series, which consists of eight episodes, was bought by Apple directly last June. So it is not originally a pure Apple TV + production.

The loss of Alice will tell us about the misfortunes of Alice (wait a minute …), a director in the midst of a midlife crisis who has a very special passion for Sophie, her young collaborator and screenwriter. The series focuses on various strong and universal themes such as fear of aging, jealousy, or even the special relationships women can form with one another. The cast doesn’t feature familiar faces (Ayelet Zurer, Lihi Kornowski, Gal Toren, Yossi Marshak, Shai Avivi, and Chelli Goldenberg), but the fascinating round-up undoubtedly deserves a look at their release.