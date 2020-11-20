Xbox Series X Controllers Coming Soon for Apple Products

Apple announces that it is working with Microsoft to add support for the Xbox Series X controller to its products. This applies to both iPhone and iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV and Mac. This will be available in a future update.

“Microsoft and Apple are working together to make the Xbox Series X controller compatible in a future update,” said a document from Apple. The manufacturer lists the wireless game controllers that are currently compatible. We find the Xbox controllers with Bluetooth (model 1708), Xbox Elite series, Xbox Adaptive and DualShock 4 of the PS4. Of course, MFi controllers are also compatible with Apple products.

What about the Sony PS5 DualSense controller? Support will be available with iOS 14.3. This update is currently in beta for developers and public testers. We don’t yet know whether support for Xbox Series X controllers with Apple products will also be on the agenda with iOS 14.3 or whether another version will have to wait.

We can mention the case of the Amazon controller for its Luna cloud gaming service. It is also supported with iOS 14.3.