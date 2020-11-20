Google finds an agreement with several French media outlets

The debate on the rights of neighbors is moving forward and this is good news for the French media. In a blog post published on November 19, Google announced that it had signed several individual agreements with publishers in France.

Individual agreements before the framework agreement

Is the long stalemate between the French media and Mountain View coming to an end? After bypassing neighboring rights since the law was passed in 2019, Google will finally apply them. As a reminder: media can be remunerated through neighboring rights if their content appears on platforms such as Google or Facebook. If publishers have waived the web giant for a long time, the competition authority has ordered them to negotiate. After some progress over the past month, the talks appear to be finally over. Google explains:

“We have signed several individual agreements that reflect the principles of universality, transparency and respect for the law on which we base our talks with the Alliance. A number of daily press and magazine publishers, including Le Monde, Courrier International, L’Obs, Le Figaro, Liberation and L’Express, have been among the early signatories to these agreements.

Trailblazer for Google News Showcase

In addition, the company is in talks with the Alliance de la Presse d’Information Générale to reach a framework agreement that will allow the establishment of principles that will then be translated into these individual agreements that frame the articles in Google News. as well as in the results of its search engine. It also states that it is in talks with more national and regional daily press organizations.

“This progress makes it possible to compensate press publishers in France according to the law on neighboring rights according to objective, transparent and non-discriminatory criteria, for example according to the publisher’s contribution to political and general information, daily publication volume, monthly Internet audience and use of content on our websites. This is an important step in the negotiations within the framework set by the competition authority, ”says the company.

Google explains that it has invested almost € 85 million in France since 2013, “through the Press Digital Innovation Fund, the Digital News Initiative Fund or even through the Google News Initiative’s training programs”. Additionally, these new agreements allow Mountain View to pave the way for its new Google News Showcase program. The latter will highlight entire articles that are very well documented and pushed into Google News by partner media.