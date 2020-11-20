Do we need to go to an SEO agency to optimize Core Web Vitals?

This is a question many companies are asking. How can you optimize your referencing or SEO strategy? Are you following the advice of the web and working on a long term strategy without really understanding SEO or going through an SEO agency to be accompanied and get the help you need to optimize your website? Especially since Google has announced a change in the ranking of its pages with the integration of Core Web Vitals.

What are Core Web Vitals?

In May 2020, Google launched the Web Vitals program. The latter defines and sets up indicators to measure the performance and user experience of a website’s web pages.

Web Core Vitals or Web Essentials are three indicators:

● Largest contentful paint (LCP) that affects charging performance

● First Input Delay (FID) measures the interactivity of the pages

● Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS), which is used to evaluate the visual stability of pages.

A Key Web Signals tab is already available in the Search Console where you can rate the three indicators above. To optimize your website and get on Google’s first page, you need to call SEO agencies like Digimood, an SEO agency based in Paris, Marseille, Montpellier and Annecy.

In the same category

Saloon: the successful online platform for organizing B2B events

User experience becomes key to SEO

We announce that the ranking signals for the page experience for Google search will start in May 2021. This combines core web vitals and previous UX related signals.

More information: https://t.co/OrrR8LDl1a

– Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) November 10, 2020

In early November, Google announced that there would be a change in the page rankings in May 2021. From this date, which will lead to a comprehensive update of the Google algorithms, the criteria linked to the user experience (Core Web Vitals) will have an impact on the criteria that enable “the user-friendliness of the pages” and thus the positioning in Google to determine!

As we can see above, three new criteria, namely Core Web Vitals, are now included. These are combined with the existing search signals, namely: mobile-friendly pages, safe surfing, the HTTPS protocol and the absence of intrusive interstitials, so that the user-friendliness of the pages becomes an additional signal when generating results. the research.

Google also states that “a visual indicator that highlights the pages of search results that provide a good experience on the pages” should be tested. An additional indicator to inform Internet users and enable them to choose between the search results.

Content remains essential in SEO

To prepare for these changes and optimize Core Web Vitals, it is important to examine the pages to see which ones need improvement. Various tools are available, such as: B. the Search Console report for Core Web Vitals. We can also quote Page Speed ​​Insights or Lighthouse.

Google will therefore prefer websites that offer fast web pages. However, the basis of SEO and ranking on Google is to offer the pages that best suit a user’s needs. Therefore, the quality and relevance of the content offered should not be neglected, and SEO comes primarily from the content created!

In order to meet the criteria of Google search, to have a well-developed SEO strategy and to optimize the most important web vitals, it is important to be supported by professionals, which mainly include SEO agencies!