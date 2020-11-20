The end of the internal combustion engine: running and running and no longer running – economy

Five years earlier than originally planned by the government in London, it will no longer be possible to register internal combustion engines from 2030. For hybrids, the end date is 2035, the British government said.

The date, which has now been officially announced, further narrows the scope of the German automotive industry in its European export markets. In many other countries, governments have determined when it will no longer be possible to sell gasoline and diesel. Three of the four new cars manufactured in Germany (2019: 3.5 million) are sold abroad.

Last year, German manufacturers sold 592,566 cars on the island, representing almost 17 percent of all vehicles exported worldwide. As a result, the United Kingdom has become the most important export market for BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen & Co. before the USA and China. Together with Brexit without an agreement, the ban on internal combustion engines will have a huge impact on business in the UK in the future.

At the same time, there are new opportunities for electric cars or plug-in hybrids, as the British are also launching a billion-dollar program to finance alternative propulsion. £ 1.3 billion should flow into the charging infrastructure and almost £ 600 million in incentives to buy environmentally friendly vehicles. The plans are part of a total package that Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to invest in GBP 12 billion (approximately EUR 13.4 billion) in environmental projects by 2030.

17 governments from around the world have announced their withdrawal

The accelerated transition to electric cars is just as good for the economy as it is for the planet, Greg Archer, Britain’s director of transport & environment, said on Wednesday. “In the UK alone, more than 30,000 more jobs will be created if sales of new internal combustion engines stop sooner; this will also increase the economy by 0.2 percent, “he calculated.

A look at the world map shows that 17 governments around the world have decided or plan to end the internal combustion engine in cars. The Scandinavian countries are pioneers in Europe: Norway, which is already an important market for electric cars, plans to phase out in 2025, Sweden and Denmark five years later, as well as the Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia and Iceland. For 2040, France and Spain have banned new petrol and diesel vehicles.

According to the International Council for Clean Transport (ICCT), 17 governments account for only 13 percent (2019) of global car sales. There are still no fixed targets in the most important vehicle markets – China, the USA, Brazil or Germany.

However, there was a move in the debate because, for example, California decided not to allow internal combustion engines from 2035. Manufacturers such as Audi, Mercedes and Porsche still sell many premium petrol models in the US. Since 2017, possible exit scenarios are also being considered in China. In some segments, however, this is no longer necessary. In the world’s largest electromobility market, more than 90 percent of all buses with electric motors were delivered in 2019. The Chinese province of Hainan is considered a pilot project for the Beijing government. “Hainan has set Asia’s most ambitious goal to phase out new diesel and gasoline cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and coaches by 2030,” writes the ICCT.

Car associations: EU regulation is a de facto ban

Although an end date has not yet been set in the EU, the planned CO2 regulation by 2030 presents a similar scenario. If the European Commission prevailed, then newly registered cars would have to emit 55 percent less CO2 in ten years than in 2021. With conventional fossil fuel burners, this is hardly feasible given the current situation. It cannot be ruled out that the Commission will commit to zero emissions by 2035 – and therefore implicitly to a ban on combustion.

The recently announced recommendations for the new Euro 7 standard from a study commissioned by the EU Commission will also lead to the closure of the internal combustion engine from 2025 from the perspective of the VDA. They are not so realistic, VDA chief Hildegard Müller confirmed on Wednesday and clarified this with regard to her friend from the CDU at the head of the commission. “What this standard provides is virtually impossible to achieve.” We expect Ursula von der Leyen to take over this impracticable proposal from her commission. “

The British SMMT Association on Wednesday spoke of the Herculean task in the light of the London government’s plans and called for further help: “To fully electrify the market and secure the production base and jobs, we need more than an arbitrary date.”

The pressure on governments is growing – also because new interest groups are forming in the sector. A group of leading US automakers, suppliers and energy companies formed an industry association in the US on Wednesday to increase sales of electric vehicles. The goal of the new association for the transport of zero emissions (ZETA) is to achieve 100% sales of electronic cars by 2030. s dpa, rtr