Black Friday postponed in France: how useful is the negotiating day in Coronian times? – Economics

It seems strange: While the blockade paralyzes various industries and the government calls on all citizens to stay as home as possible, the retail sector is trying to attract as many customers as possible to its stores. At least that’s how the situation might look next week. Because this is the so-called “Black Week”, a week with a particularly large number of special offers; The name is based on “Black Friday”, which takes place next Friday and traditionally promises the best negotiations.

In France, this discrepancy has now been resolved. Black Friday was late this year: US online giant Amazon was ready to postpone the discount campaign from November 27 to December 4 under pressure from the government. Other traders also agreed, as the Ministry of Economy announced on Friday in Paris. Behind the curious agreement is a dispute with small shops to facilitate the closing of the crown.

French retailers’ big fear: US giant Amazon would cause a big slump on Black Friday, November 27, while small bookstores, toy and electronics stores went empty-handed. As part of the closure in France, which has been in operation for three weeks, most stores are initially closed by 1 December. That is why many citizens shop online.

Special offers and record sales

In Germany, the situation is different because the shops are open here. But even here, Black Friday will take place differently than in previous years. A recent survey by management consulting firm Simon-Kucher & Partners showed that only half of consumers plan to negotiate hunting for Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday this year. Two thirds of consumers planned it a year ago. And the planned shopping budget also melted down in the Corona crisis: This year, “only” 205 euros is set aside for Black Friday purchases. A year ago it was 242 euros.

By contrast, the German Retail Association (HDE) is more optimistic. On Black Friday and the following Cyber ​​Monday, it even expects a new record in sales of around 3.7 billion euros. This would be an increase of approximately 18 percent compared to the previous year.

In fact, many retailers are trying to attract more customers this year than in the past. The initial shot for the bargain was fired even earlier than usual. Amazon has been attracting people to “early Friday offers” since early October. The electronic chains Saturn and Media Markt promised their customers the whole “Black November”, and Zalando also introduced Black Friday’s reduced offers on its homepage a week before the actual date.

Shops could take advantage of the day

Retailers in city centers in particular may very well need a little more hype from the day of the discounts. Because fashion retailers, jewelers and bookstores in particular suffer greatly from partial locks because there are fewer people on the streets. Since the closure of restaurants and corona-related leisure activities, the frequency of customers in city centers has fallen again.

Steffen Jost, chairman of the Association of the Textile Trade Association (BTE), has already complained: “Currently, most businesses lose every day because sales do not even cover the costs incurred.” However, Black Friday is unlikely to change much. In a survey by Simon-Kucher & Partners, 57 percent of consumers said they wanted to shop mostly or exclusively online. Only 14 percent want to go shopping.

In discount days at the end of November, online trading traditionally dominates in Germany. “This trend will intensify this year if the discount campaign falls within the coronal partial closure period,” predicted PwC retail expert Christian Wulff of dpa. Because shopping fever is much less attractive due to closed cafes and restaurants. In addition, the demand for a mask and the fear of infection spoils the fun of bargain hunting in city centers.

Skip a completely black Friday this year?

The debate continues in the Netherlands. Here they argue that this year they will completely skip the day of the discount. The reason is the fear that hygiene and distance regulations in shops could be ignored due to good bargaining, and the day could thus become an event of a super-spreader.

In France, however, Prime Minister Jean Castex has given little hope to poisoned traders: if the health situation continues to improve, small shops may reopen “around December 1” under strict hygiene requirements, he promised. French consumers could then negotiate for the second time on Black Friday. Because the French postponement does not prevent them from taking advantage of the special offer on November 27 at foreign traders on the Internet. (with dpa / AFP)