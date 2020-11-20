Apple Silicon: Applications compatible with Mac M1

You want an Apple Silicon Mac with the M1 chip, but will all of your apps work on it? Changing the processor infrastructure requires a change by the developer. In a list you can see which applications are compatible and which are not.

There are several types of apps for Mac M1. First, there are the applications that work natively, which ensures very good performance. Then there are the applications for Intel Macs. These can be started with Rosetta 2 on the Mac M1. Apple’s emulation layer does all the work. The performance of these applications is not always optimal. However, some run better with Rosetta 2 on Mac M1 than Intel Macs. Quite ironic in itself.

Other types available on the M1 Macs are universal apps. This includes support for x86 (Mac Intel) and ARM (Mac M1). Finally, there is the case of iOS applications that can be launched on Apple Silicon Macs.

To find out if an application is compatible with Mac M1, visit the Is Apple Silicon Ready page at this address. The columns indicate whether there is native support, support with Rosetta 2, or none. We also find the version number when an x86 application adds support for Mac M1. And little bonus: you can search for a specific app.