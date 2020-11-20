The digitization of the gray card service by the state

In the past few years, government services have been gradually digitized. The National Agency for Secured Titles (ANTS) launched its online platform at the end of 2017 in order to cope with new modes of consumption, but also to optimize productivity. Long before that, many companies specializing in registration had already offered their digital registration services. Procedures, commitments, web tools … Here’s how to make a statement to sell a vehicle online.

The digitization of services: a necessary step

In the 2000s, when a user wanted to make a vehicle sale statement or other registration process, they had to go to the prefecture. Depending on the amount, it can take a long time. Not to mention the fact that he had to be provided with the correct supporting documents so as not to risk having to return a second time. The growing number of inquiries has resulted in significant delays in handling cases. To remedy this, new platforms such as cartegrise.com were created from 2009. Your concept? Allow users to perform all of their operations from home over the Internet.

A success that inspires ANTS

In 2017, given the development of these very effective web tools, which made drivers’ lives much easier and increased the need for digitization, the ANTS launched its own online platform for proceedings.The state is not always a success and the ANTS platform is not necessarily the best solution. In fact, users regularly raise many issues that they may encounter with this tool, such as: B. technical errors, lack of fluidity in use, etc.

How can a declaration of vehicle sales in 2020 be submitted?

Nowadays, if you want to go through your registration process, it is better to use a special platform. This solution has many advantages. Here you can find out how you can quickly regulate the administrative situation of your vehicle.

The advantages of vehicle registration platforms

Choosing a service provider who specializes in vehicle registration is now the easiest and fastest solution for carrying out your procedures. When the ANTS site can be difficult to use, professional registration services provide simplified and intuitive sites.

This type of service is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Great flexibility that allows you to take your steps whenever you want.

In addition, one of the main advantages of these platforms is that you benefit from a verification of your receipts before your request is registered in the SIV. This will prevent your file from being paused or even canceled. If any of the documents are incompatible, you will be warned by the service provider and can easily update your file. If necessary, you can reach a responsive and available support service Monday through Friday.

The online vehicle sales declaration in detail

Have you just sold or transferred your vehicle? You are obliged to declare the transfer within a maximum of 15 days. In particular, this enables the government services to be informed about the transaction and releases you from any responsibility for the vehicle sold.

You can submit your vehicle sales declaration with just a few clicks on websites that specialize in registration. To do this, you need to use the price simulator by providing your zip code, registration and the type of procedure to be followed. Once the simulation is over, you can create your account and create your file.

In order to make a statement about the sale of a vehicle, you need to provide various supporting documents:

The transfer certificate completed and signed by the seller and the buyer, the photocopy of the registration document, the photocopy of your ID, a signed mandate that authorizes the service provider to carry out the registration process for you.

Don’t forget: when you hand over your vehicle you will need to give your registration card to the new owner and be sure to delete, sign and date it.

When you have entered all the documents in the file, simply confirm your request. Some platforms guarantee that your request will be processed within 24 hours, so you can complete your operations quickly.

What further steps can we take on these platforms?

Declaring a vehicle to be sold is not the only gray card process you can use on licensing professionals’ websites. You can also apply for a registration card after purchasing your car, request a change to your registration certificate after moving or changing your civil status, and request a duplicate if it is lost. Theft or damage to the document …

Whatever you need, you can carry out your registration process securely and very easily, for example with a service provider like cartegrise.com.