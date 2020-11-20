Apple shows you a Mac mini with a 10 Gbps Ethernet port

The Mac mini with the M1 chip has an Ethernet connection with a maximum speed of 1 Gbit / s. This is more than sufficient for the majority of users. But some, like professionals, want more. You can download files that are tens of GB in weight. It is therefore important to have a high speed. And this is where a Mac mini M1 with up to 10 Gbit / s comes into play.

According to MacRumors, Apple has provided authorized resellers with a list of components that they can order. In the batch there are motherboards for Mac mini M1 with a 10 Gbit / s Ethernet connection. There are also models with a 1 Gbit / s Ethernet connection.

This existence is amazing because Apple does not market a Mac mini M1 that can reach up to 10 Gbit / s. Furthermore, the interest in ordering such a component for repair as it is appears unnecessary. Should we understand that Apple will soon be marketing a Mac mini M1 with a 10 Gbps connection? Perhaps. The manufacturer is currently not communicating on this topic.

As a reminder, the Mac mini with Intel processors is still available for purchase. This has exactly the option of having a port of 10 Gbit / s. Apple charges 115 euros to switch from a simple 1 Gbps port to a 10 Gbps port.