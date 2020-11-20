Augmented Reality has “great potential,” says Apple

Apple has been hammering for years that augmented reality is of real interest. This continues today with Mike Rockwell, the manager for augmented and virtual reality at Apple. He speaks of “enormous potential”.

“Augmented Reality has tremendous potential for the people in their lives thanks to the devices that exist today and tomorrow,” Mike Rockwell told CNET. He notes that Apple needs to make sure this is successful. “For us, the best way to do this is to build our device ecosystem so that it is a healthy, profitable place where people can invest their time and effort,” added the executive.

He continues on the topic and says Apple has a lot more to do with augmented reality. According to him, technology can be sophisticated to have the same level of knowledge as a human. And it allows many uses, especially when the developers are starting out.

Allessandra McGinnis, who works in augmented reality at Apple, adds that working with “communities of the blind and visually impaired is planned to target and improve human recognition.” We can therefore expect more features related to accessibility.

If you want to believe the rumors, Apple is preparing an augmented / virtual reality headset and glasses. The two would not arrive until 2022. Mike Rockwell has not confirmed anything about it. Even so, the manager teases the topic. “In a few years, it’s going to be one of those things you can’t remember without, like the internet.”