Apple releases leather case for iPhone 12

Apple’s MagSafe leather case for the various iPhone 12s is available now. There is one model for the iPhone 12 mini, one for the iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro and another for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The colors are Baltic Blue, Citrus Pink, Havana and Red. The price is the same every time: 149 Euro.

This is how Apple presents its leather case for the iPhone 12:

Your iPhone remains stylish and functional and is perfectly protected by this leather case with MagSafe for iPhone.

The uniquely tanned and processed European leather upholstery feels naturally soft and patinated over time. This cover adapts perfectly to the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and bumps without changing its smoothness. It has an inside pocket for your bank card and a matching strap that makes it easy to carry.

Apple states that the cover is made of high quality soft leather. According to the manufacturer, this offers “incomparable protection”. He states that over time, the leather could have marks with folds and marks. Apple adds that light fingerprints will appear on contact with MagSafe accessories.