Windows ARM on M1 Macs: Everything depends on Microsoft

Unlike Intel Macs, Macs with the M1 chip cannot currently run Windows. This applies to both virtualization and boot camp. The change in the processor infrastructure prevents the installation of the current version of the Microsoft operating system. You therefore need the ARM version of Windows. In this regard, Apple notes that the ball is in Microsoft’s court.

“It really depends on Microsoft,” Craig Federighi told Ars Technica. “We have the basic technologies so that you can run your ARM version of Windows, which of course also supports x86 applications,” says Apple’s Vice President for iOS and macOS. “But it’s a decision Microsoft must make in order to license this technology so that users can use it on these Macs. But Macs are certainly very capable of this. “

An ARM version of Windows already exists. However, the first tests are not really conclusive. In addition, Microsoft does not allow you to license Windows ARM. The only way you can get this version of Windows is to buy a device that will essentially run on it.