Apple Migration Assistant supports macOS Big Sur

Apple has updated its Migration Assistant tool on Windows with support for macOS Big Sur. Those who want to transfer data from their Windows PC to a Mac can do so now if the Mac has macOS Big Sur.

You can use the Migration Assistant to transfer multiple file types to macOS Big Sur or another version. We find :

Email Contacts Calendar Photos iTunes content Favorites Other

The operation of the migration assistant for the macOS Big Sur tool is very easy. You need to open it on Windows PC and Mac and then follow the instructions. Both devices must be connected to the same internet for the process to work. Alternatively, it is possible to connect the two to each other via an Ethernet cable for a direct connection. This method is preferable for faster transfer.

Once the connection is established, the migration assistant will search for compatible files. The utility asks the user what they want to transfer and they start working to switch from PC to Mac.

macOS Big Sur has been available since November 12th. The update brings many new features, including a new user interface. All changes can be found in this article.