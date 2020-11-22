IPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown: The photo block is impressive

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has the right to disassemble iFixit. This is the largest of the four variants of the iPhone 12. This is the case both outside and inside, as shown in the photos above.

One of the special features of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a large photo block on the back. The disassembly shows that it actually takes up space in the phone with its three large modules. Its size is larger than that of other iPhone 12. Only the wide-angle sensor is 47% larger, that is.

The demolition of the iPhone 12 Pro Max shows that the photo unit isn’t the only component that’s imposing. This also applies to the Tapic Engine. The photo below clearly shows a difference to the model of the iPhone 12 Pro Max (above) and the iPhone 12 mini (below). Another bigger element of the 6.7-inch model is the speaker.

Conversely, the motherboard of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is more compact than that of the iPhone 12 mini. However, IFixit finds that the second one has the SIM card reader. The comparison is therefore not very fair. In addition, the disassembly confirms what we already knew: the battery is L-shaped and has a capacity of 3,687 mAh.

iFixit scores a 6 out of 10 for the repair. Disassembling the iPhone 12 Pro Max is relatively easy. Repairing screens and batteries is rated as quite easy.