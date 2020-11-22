iOS 15 not available for iPhone 6s and iPhone SE?

iOS 15 is not available on the first generation iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE. This is announced by The Verifier. The website got it right a few months ago when it comes to iOS 14 compatible devices. However, on other occasions it was wrong.

The lack of iOS 15 for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the first iPhone SE isn’t much of a surprise in itself. As a reminder, the iPhone 6s was born in September 2015 with the A9 chip. The iPhone SE arrived in March 2016 with the same chip. On this subject there is the 5th generation iPad, in which the A9 chip is also embedded. Will it also draw a line on iOS 15?

Here is the list of iPhones that should have iOS 15:

iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 ‌iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 Pro ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max iPhone 11 ‌iPhone 11‌ Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XS ‌iPhone XS‌ Max iPhone XR ‌iPhone‌ X ‌iPhone‌ 8 ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus ‌IPhone SE‌ (2020) iPod touch 7G

We still have time before we get to iOS 15. Apple will (usually) present the update in June 2021 during the WWDC opening speech. iOS 15 should be available sometime in fall 2021.