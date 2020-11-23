Mac M1: Can’t reinstall macOS? Here is what to do

Users with a Mac with the Apple M1 chip cannot reinstall macOS. An error message is displayed on the screen. “An error occurred while preparing the update. Adaptation of the software update failed. Please try again ”reads. Apple offers the necessary steps if you encounter this problem.

Apple seems to be suggesting the message about reinstalling the operating system on M1 Macs for users with macOS Big Sur 11.0. The macOS 11.0.1 version is available and Apple is inviting its users to install it. But for those who know of a blockage, there are two solutions.

The first is to create a bootable USB drive to reinstall macOS on your Mac M1. Another Mac must be available to retrieve the installation file and configure the USB drive. The second solution is done with the terminal using the macOS restore function. Apple shares 17 steps on its website. From time to time you will need to enter command lines.

What to do if reinstalling macOS on my Mac M1 crashes again? Apple invites customers to contact support. Additional support can be given. And if it really is not possible to bypass the blockage, Apple will replace the computer.