Apple TV: a third-party remote control from Universal Electronics

Apple’s remote control for Apple TV is not unanimous, especially because of its tactile part. This has led some groups to come up with alternatives. We have already seen the remote control from Salt (operator of Xavier Niel in Switzerland). There was also the Function101 model. Today Universal Electronics presents its model.

This new remote control for Apple TV uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) or infrared to connect. It has a microphone that you can use to give commands to Siri. It can also be used as a universal remote control to control the TV and other accessories.

In terms of design, this remote control for Apple TV has 11 buttons. These are the pretty classic playback buttons. You can also change the volume and channel, or activate the microphone. Those who also use it for television can press the television program button.

Universal Electronics states that the remote control has an MFi chip, meaning it has received the green light from Apple. This is also a great way to make sure everything is working properly by connecting to Apple TV. Universal Electronics adds that their product includes an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor. This enables the keys to be backlit in the dark.

Universal Electronics has announced that its remote control for Apple TV will be available in 2021. But there is a subtlety: you won’t be able to buy them. In fact, the group will offer it to operators who include an Apple TV 4K in their offerings. Customers with these offers therefore have the product.