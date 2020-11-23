New redesign for Instagram’s Threads app

Instagram’s new messenger, Threads, continues to grow. This messaging application, launched in October 2019 and very close to Snapchat on the initiative of Instagram, has just presented a new design.

A redesign to facilitate interaction?

After Threads made a minor change to its app a few weeks ago that would allow its users to message everyone, not just close friends, Threads now looks in a whole new light. A “Status” tab was displayed and the ability to post photos and videos to Instagram Story. Some new features that will surely appeal to users of the application. This new design is intended to facilitate the interaction between the users of threads.

In the same category

Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions: Facebook close to being sued in the US

The new navigation bar at the bottom of the screen should also make it easier for users to navigate and make it easier for them to return from their chats to content creation. As an aside, note that the latest change to be able to write a message to “anyone” and not just friends is already available worldwide.

This update follows a major overhaul of Facebook’s mobile messaging apps. This is particularly the case with Messenger with a new logo and new functions and with Instagram with a new “Instructions” function. Watch Together recently became available on Instagram so that users can watch IGTV with others.

Instagram is declining among young people

Despite the recent merger of Facebook and Instagram messages, it’s amazing how Threads holds a place in the Facebook family of apps. Today the app ranks 66th in the Photo & Video category and 1,031 in the US App Store. Place in the overall ranking. It’s not very bright, but that doesn’t stop the Facebook group teams from continuing to work on this application.

Originally, the Threads application was supposed to be built around the camera of the user’s phone. This is perhaps the main difference from Messenger. With this application, Facebook is obviously trying to “scratch” some Snapchat and TikTok lovers. While we are aware that the Ghost app is more complete and offers more diverse experiences, the similarity in functionality is evident.

A recent American study shows that Facebook’s flagship app is in decline in Uncle Sam’s country. According to the study, 34% of teens are over Snapchat, 29% say the TikTok app is their favorite, and only 25% of teens prefer Instagram. It’s getting seriously troubling for Instagram.